Google promises to fix its Pixel 4a 5G touchscreen issue

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): American multinational technology company Google says it's aware of a problem with its Pixel 4A 5G touchscreens and is working on a fix for it.



As per The Verge, after the December security patch update, some Pixel devices failed to respond consistently to taps on the lower part of the screen. This particularly impacted the people who have opted for three-button on-screen navigation rather than gestured swipes.

Google's responded to this issue, courtesy of a Pixel support forum post. The company says it will address the problem "in an upcoming software update", but it's looking like that will be at least a couple more weeks away because even the January security patch did not address this persisting touchscreen issue.

However, Pixel's January patch did address a raft of other Pixel 4A 5G bugs and quirks with the security update. Hence while the touchscreen issue persists, an audio bug that was causing crackling sounds in some situations is no longer a problem. (ANI)

