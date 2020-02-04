Google Search lets you find and select prepaid mobile recharge packs

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): If you are not sure which mobile prepaid recharge to buy, you can now do a simple search on Google.

Users in India can search for information on recharges with queries like 'prepaid mobile recharge' and Google will show you plans across carriers, compare discounts, and make a recharge via mobile wallets or payment service of choice, the official blog notes.

To see a list of plans from the relevant carrier, users need to fill in the details in a form on the search results page.

The new feature is available for signed-in users on Android and offers information from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio, and BSNL prepaid users. (ANI)

