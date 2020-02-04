Google Takeout bug sent some of your private videos to strangers

California [USA], Feb 4 (ANI): Google has admitted that a bug in its data backup service, Google Takeout, caused some of your personal videos getting exported to random strangers' archives.

According to 9to5 Google, backups requested from November 21-25, 2019, could have had videos in Google Photos incorrectly exported to different users due to a technical issue.

While Google has fixed the glitch, it is asking users to delete the previous export in that five-day period and make a fresh request. The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected. (ANI)

