Google to release a fix for Pixel 4 face unlock in coming months

California [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Last week, a severe security loophole was uncovered on the latest Google Pixel 4 flagship smartphone that allowed users to unlock the device even with eyes closed.

Now, the company has said that it is working on an option for users to require their eyes to be open to unlock the phone.

According to Engadget, Google will roll out the software update in the coming months.

Until the fix is issued, concerned users can choose to activate PIN, pattern, or password-based unlocking system for their Pixel 4. (ANI)

