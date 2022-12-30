Google Voice introducing special label denoting 'suspected spam' callers

California [US], December 30 (ANI): Google Voice is set to launch yet another update to its layout after the addition of Wi-Fi and network cellular switching.

According to a report by US-based tech portal 9to5google, the incoming call screen of Google's own telephone service is set to receive a "Suspected spam caller" label soon.

The label shall appear both on the caller screen and in the history list of callers. On the caller screen, the message would appear underneath the phone number, with the caller's avatar also changing accordingly.

The users would have two options in response to such a call. If they confirm a call as 'spam', it will cause future calls from that particular number to go straight into voicemail. The resulting call history would end up in the spam folder.

On the other hand, the call can also be marked as 'not spam', which would remove the spam label from that number in future incoming calls.



Google earlier updated the camera app on its mobile phone device Pixel 7 Pro which allowed users to have more control over its macro mode.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the new update adds a toggle that lets users manually turn the macro mode off or on instead of having to rely on the auto mode.

While the phone can still try to detect if you're close enough to a subject like it has since launch, it's nice for there to be an actual menu for those who want finer-grain control.

The Verge has reported that these new options live in the settings cog accessible in the top-left corner of the camera's viewfinder. Google's added a "macro focus" option that lets users choose between off, auto mode, and on.

According to 9to5Google, previously one was only able to temporarily turn it off after it had activated. (ANI)

