Google's mobile search finally has a dark mode

California [USA], May 19 (ANI): Google on Tuesday will begin rolling out dark mode for its search application on mobile for Android and iOS.

According to Mashable, once that update is live, the app should default to dark mode if you have it enabled on a system-wide level.

If not, you'll find the option in the settings menu, though you'll need to be running Android 10 or iOS 12 and above to benefit.

Earlier, the search engine giant added a new tab grouping feature to Chrome.

Also, Google had launched Grow with Google OnAir that will offer online digital skills training to everyone in the US and Canada for free. (ANI)

