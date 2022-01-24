Google's Pixel 6a smartphone might launch in May

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): American tech giant Google is rumoured to launch a mid-range Pixel 6a later this year featuring the in-house Tensor chipset and less impressive camera hardware than the flagship Pixel 6 phones.

As per GSM Arena, earlier rumours suggested that the device will not launch before August but well-known tipster Max Jambor thinks otherwise saying the device will be official come May.

Past Pixel A-series phones like the 5a 5G and the 4a came in August so this would be quite the shift by Google.



Apart from the Tensor chipset, Pixel 6a is said to share the same basic design as its more expensive siblings with a punch-hole screen on the front and a camera visor setup on the back.

The phone will likely come with a 6.2-inch OLED screen while its dimensions are rumoured to come in at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm.

Its camera hardware will be less flashy, as expectations are of a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main sensor, the same main camera as on the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5.

It will be joined by a 12MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter while the selfie cam is expected to come in at 8MP.

The phone will also bring an in-display fingerprint scanner which would be a first in the Pixel A-series, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

