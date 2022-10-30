Google's Pixel 7 smartphone line-up only supports 64-bit apps

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): American tech giant Google has confirmed that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are the first Android phones to exclusively support 64-bit apps.

According to GSM Arena, explaining the few benefits to dropping support for 32-bit apps, the company stated that not only does it reduce RAM usage but also improves performance and security.

This is a major move as previously all Android devices that support 64-bit apps have also supported legacy 32-bit apps.



Google expects that over time, devices without support for 32-bit apps will become increasingly common.

The tech giant made this move with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro because they believe the Android ecosystem is ready to make the transition. Google says this configuration is faster because 64-bit apps can access instructions and resources not available to 32-bit apps, reported GSM Arena.

It also claims that modern CPUs can provide up to 25 per cent faster performance when 32-bit support is dropped. Further, this configuration can free up 150MB of RAM - which is used whether 32-bit apps are running or not.

Developers are encouraged to begin testing apps and updates for 64-bit-only devices. There are developer tools already available for testing compatibility issues with the new configuration.

As per GSM Arena, Google noted that 32-bit-only devices will continue to serve Android Go, Android TV, and Android Wear and that 32-bit ABIs should continue to be supported. (ANI)

