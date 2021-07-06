Here are some new details regarding Apple's iPhone 13

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The launch of Apple's next iPhone series is still a few months away. While the upcoming lineup was believed to be named iPhone 13, there were also claims that Apple may skip the number 13 and come up with some new name for the forthcoming series.

However, Mashable has learnt that Apple's next flagship smartphone will be called iPhone 13.

This information sounds like the most obvious piece of news ever. There was, however, some speculation that Apple might name its next flagship differently, perhaps due to the connotations of the number 13, which is considered to be an unlucky number in some cultures.

Also, we shouldn't forget that the current iPhone naming scheme is only two generations old, before iPhone 11 there was iPhone X, so Apple straying from this path wouldn't be as surprising as it initially may seem.

Still, it wasn't meant to be. Supply chain sources said the naming scheme will be the same as last year, with Apple launching four new models: the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 5.4-inch iPhone mini.



The report also claimed that Foxconn will be producing all of the iPhone 13 Pro Max devices, 68 per cent of the iPhone 13 devices, and about 60 per cent of the iPhone 13 Pro devices, with the rest being built by Luxshare, while Pegatron is exclusively building the iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 13 is widely expected to be a fairly small upgrade compared to the iPhone 12, with a near-identical design, and the same screen sizes, though some of the new models are expected to feature 120Hz displays.

Other potential improvements include faster processors, more storage options, a bigger battery, and an improved ultra-wide camera.

The iPhone 13 is also rumoured to come with an Always-On Display. As per the rumours, the Always-On Display will only show time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications.

The upcoming device is said to preserve the design philosophy of the recent iPhones and not come with a lot of heavy design changes. The iPhone 13 could come with a smaller, taller notch, with the earpiece getting shifted into the bezel area.

As for the colour, two new colour variants for the iPhone 13 are being speculated. One could be Rose Pink and the other could be a black colour which is darker than the Space Grey of the Apple iPads.

None of this is likely to be officially confirmed until the iPhone 13 series launches, which will probably happen in September. (ANI)

