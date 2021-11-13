Here are some new details regarding Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Seoul [South Korea], November 13 (ANI): The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is still a while away, but more and more rumours are surfacing each day. Well, there's now more to add to that excitement.

As per GSM Arena, a list of specs have been revealed that the handset is expected to sport when it finally becomes a real thing that's available in stores and all that - which should apparently happen in January.

So, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a centre punch-hole cutout, 6GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 64 MP main sensor, paired with an ultrawide and a depth sensor.



The removal of the telephoto camera from the S20 FE seems odd indeed, we won't lie. Anyway, on the front, there's apparently a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The phone will be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the market. It will be offered for a "great price", in white, Lavender, Cream, and black.

The battery will be 4,500 mAh, with support for 15W charging, and both of those numbers are rather disappointing. An in-display fingerprint scanner will handle biometric authentication. (ANI)

