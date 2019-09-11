Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here's all the new products Apple announced today

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:45 IST

California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Apple's annual event here at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city witnessed the launch of scores of new devices including the iPhone 11 smartphone, the next-gen Apple Watch, 7th gen iPad with an attractive design and noteworthy features.
Here's a look at all the new products launched today:
iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
The iPhone 11 comes with a dual camera, Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, an ultrawide camera lens with enhanced photography features, A13 Bionic chip and will be available in six new colours. The model also comes with the 'Night Mode' feature and its price starts from USD 699.
The second newly-launched iPhone 11 Pro has a "Super Retina XDR" OLED display. It comes with a fidget-spinner mocked tri-camera setup -- wide, ultrawide, telephoto, a new matte finish, and uses the A13 Bionic as well. Along with the longer battery back-up, the phone will come accompanied by a fast-charge adapter. It starts at USD 999, with its larger version- 11 Pro Max starting at USD 1,099.

Apple Watch Series 5
The latest model is very similar to last year's Series 4 but the always-on display option is what will make you go for the device. It has an 18-hour battery life and comes with a built-in compass, emergency international calling feature. Pricing for the hi-tech watch starts at USD 399 for the GPS model while USD 499 for the cellular version, reported The Verge.

The new iPad
The new iPad offers ease of use and versatility. The devide comes with a larger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard and new capabilities of iPadOS. It comes with A10 Fusion chip which is 2x faster than the average desktop. A floating keyboard is another feature you can look out for in the new iPad. The pricing starts at USD 329 and USD 299 for "education customers".
Apple Arcade
Good news for the gamers! Apple Arcade will have 100s of exclusive games for the iPhone, iPad and other Mac devices accessible from September 19 for USD 4.99/month with a one-month free trial.

Apple TV Plus
Apple TV Plus, the streaming platform featuring Apple's original TV shows and movies, is finally here. The service can be availed free if customers buy Apple devices. It will launch on November 1 in over 100 countries, for USD 4.99/month for a family subscription.

Apple will also launch its OS- iOS 13 on September 19 for the iPhone 6X and later devices. (ANI)

