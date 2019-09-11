Here's how Twitterati react to Apple's new launches

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Twitter users shared a flurry of posts and memes on the microblogging site after tech giant Apple launched a new series of iPhone 11, Apple Arcade, the new iPad and Apple Watch 5 at its annual event in California.

A Twitter user Karan Sheth criticised the Apple for offering nothing new except introducing a triple camera in iPhone 11 pro which starts at the cost of $999.

"Public: you can't just add another camera and call it a new iPhone @Apple: sure we can. #AppleEvent," he tweeted.



Another Twitter user Benjamin take a dig at the iPhone 11 camera and said it is inspired by a coconut.

"The new iPhone 11 camera was inspired by a coconut #AppleEvent," he tweeted.



Another Twitter user Rajesh Rajput mocked the new designs and said that someone from Apple visited a gurudwara before designing the latest phones.

"Someone from Apple #iPhone11Pro development team visited a gurudwara before designing the latest phones #AppleEvent #Apple,"



Netizens also shared jokes and memes to share possible ways to buy expensive Apple products.

Using the same old kidney joke that floods Twitter during most Apple events, a Twitter user posted a photo in which the payment method for purchasing iPhone 11 pro is a kidney.

