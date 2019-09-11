CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, (Photo courtsey: Reuters)
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, (Photo courtsey: Reuters)

Here's how Twitterati react to Apple's new launches

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Twitter users shared a flurry of posts and memes on the microblogging site after tech giant Apple launched a new series of iPhone 11, Apple Arcade, the new iPad and Apple Watch 5 at its annual event in California.
A Twitter user Karan Sheth criticised the Apple for offering nothing new except introducing a triple camera in iPhone 11 pro which starts at the cost of $999.
"Public: you can't just add another camera and call it a new iPhone @Apple: sure we can. #AppleEvent," he tweeted.

Another Twitter user Benjamin take a dig at the iPhone 11 camera and said it is inspired by a coconut.
"The new iPhone 11 camera was inspired by a coconut #AppleEvent," he tweeted.

Another Twitter user Rajesh Rajput mocked the new designs and said that someone from Apple visited a gurudwara before designing the latest phones.
"Someone from Apple #iPhone11Pro development team visited a gurudwara before designing the latest phones #AppleEvent #Apple,"

Netizens also shared jokes and memes to share possible ways to buy expensive Apple products.
Using the same old kidney joke that floods Twitter during most Apple events, a Twitter user posted a photo in which the payment method for purchasing iPhone 11 pro is a kidney.

