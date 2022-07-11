Honor X40i set to arrive on July 13

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): The Honor X40i, a new midrange smartphone, will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 13.

According to GSM Arena, the smartphone will include a figure-eight-shaped twin camera arrangement on the rear, where the two modules cross each other.



A different video demonstrates the smartphone in greater detail with the Rose Galaxy color, while no specifics are made known.

The Honor X40i will replace the Honor X30i from last year, a midrange device powered by the Dimensity 810 with a 6.7-inch LCD (90Hz) and a 4,000 mAh battery that requires 22.5W charging.

The Honor X30i comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. (ANI)

