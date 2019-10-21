Representative image
HTC Exodus 1S is the first cryptophone

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:07 IST

Taoyuan City [Taiwan], Oct 21 (ANI): Successor to the Exodus 1, HTC unveiled the Exodus 1S entry-level smartphone aimed at cryptocurrency users.
The highlight of the Exodus 1S is that it is able to run a full bitcoin node, a first for a smartphone, allowing the device to relay, confirm, and validate bitcoin transactions, The Verge notes.
The smartphone is less powerful in terms of hardware as it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, 5.7-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, micro USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Exodus 1S is priced at 219 Euros. (ANI)

