Huawei launches 10.8-inch MatePad Pro to take on Apple iPad Pro

Shenzhen [China], November 25 (ANI): Huawei officially launched its 10.8-inch MatePad Pro">MatePad Pro, an Apple iPad Pro competitor.
The MatePad Pro">MatePad Pro features slimmer 4.9mm bezels, an 8-megapixel hole-punch front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, Kirin 990 processor, and 7,250mAh battery with 40W fast charging, Engadget reports.
Huawei MatePad Pro">MatePad Pro starts at 3,299 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB and 256GB version costs 4,999 yuan and comes with a stylus and keyboard. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:49 IST
