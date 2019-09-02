Huawei Mate 30 series to launch on September 19

Shenzhen [China], Sept 2 (ANI): Huawei's next-in-line Mate 30 lineup will be released this month, giving Apple's iPhone 11 lineup a tough competition.

In an official tweet, Huawei announced that its Mate 30 series will be launched in Munich, Germany, on September 19. The teaser video in the tweet hints at the camera capabilities being the highlight in the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

It is unclear if the upcoming devices will rely on Google's Android OS or will run the recently launched HarmonyOS. In the same month, Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 11 with a high-end 'Pro' model featuring a triple camera setup. (ANI)

