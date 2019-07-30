Huawei records 24 per cent uptick in smartphone sales despite US trade row

Shenzhen [China], July 30 (ANI): Huawei released its earnings report for the first half of 2019, recording a 23.2 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue at CNY 401.3 billion.

In the official release, Huawei said that the company's net profit margin for H1 2019 was 8.7 per cent. The smartphone shipments reached 118 million units, up by 24 per cent Y-o-Y. Huawei also revealed that its tablets, PCs, and wearables segment witnessed rapid growth.

Chairman, Liang Hua, highlighted that the revenue grew up fast through May even as the company was added to the entity list by the US. The company plans to invest CNY 120 billion in research this year. (ANI)

