Huawei rolls out its own HarmonyOS

Dongguan [China], August 9 (ANI): Huawei has officially rolled out its own operating system called, HarmonyOS at its Developer Conference in Dongguan, China.

Unlike Android and iOS, HarmonyOS is a distributed OS that allows developers to build their apps once and then flexibly deploy them across devices, Mashable reports.

HarmonyOS is expected to arrive into other devices also, including cars and wearables over the next three years. (ANI)

