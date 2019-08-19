Huawei's first foldable smartphone Mate X may be different than announced

Shenzhen [China], August 19 (ANI): Huawei's first foldable smartphone, Mate X, has been delayed and latest reports claim that it will feature a more powerful chip and camera than originally announced.

According to Neowin, when the Mate X launches, it will feature the unannounced Kirin 990 SoC.

It will also be upgraded for its camera system, which will now have sensors similar to the P30 Pro.

The Huawei Mate X boasts an outward-folding display. It is said to feature up to 8GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and 5G support. (ANI)

