Huawei's first foldable smartphone Mate X may be different than announced

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Shenzhen [China], August 19 (ANI): Huawei's first foldable smartphone, Mate X, has been delayed and latest reports claim that it will feature a more powerful chip and camera than originally announced.
According to Neowin, when the Mate X launches, it will feature the unannounced Kirin 990 SoC.
It will also be upgraded for its camera system, which will now have sensors similar to the P30 Pro.
The Huawei Mate X boasts an outward-folding display. It is said to feature up to 8GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and 5G support. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:40 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:29 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:15 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:12 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:20 IST

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:01 IST

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:57 IST

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

