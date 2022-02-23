Indian price for Samsung Galaxy A03 leaks

Seoul [South Korea], February 23 (ANI): The Indian market price for South Korean giant Samsung's Galaxy A03 smartphone has been leaked.

GSM Arena obtained an image that is said to come from internal Samsung systems, revealing the Indian market price for the device that was initially unveiled back in November, and it's been available in limited markets since last month. Soon though, it will finally arrive in India.

Thus, according to it, the list price for the Galaxy A03 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will be Rs 10,499, while the dealer price for it will be INR 10,193.



On the other hand, the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is going to be Rs 11,999, while the dealer price is set at Rs 11,650.

The Galaxy A03 has a 6.5" 720x1600 PLS TFT screen, a Unisoc chipset, a 48 MP main rear camera with a 2 MP depth sensor alongside, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As per the outlet, the gadget runs Android 11. (ANI)

