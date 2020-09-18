Instagram, Facebook down worldwide; back online

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Social networking platforms Instagram and Facebook experienced an outage on Thursday with users across the world reporting issues including the inability to log in and news feed failing to load.



Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

According to DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place after 11 pm (IST). Areas in Europe and North America were also hit by the outage. Normal service resumed around an hour later.

Several users took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote about their problems accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown. (ANI)

