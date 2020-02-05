Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

California [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): GIFs are everyone's favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.

Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends' Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.

To try out the new feature, simply update your Instagram app to its latest version on iOS or Android. The GIF option is visible when you reply to a Story. (ANI)

