iOS 13 security flaw allows bypassing lock screen to access contact list

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Apple is scheduled to release iOS 13 in the next week. Ahead of the roll-out, a security researcher has uncovered a flaw that could potentially allow one to bypass the lock screen and gain access to an iPhone.

Jose Rodriguez discovered the exploit that uses a technique which involves activating a FaceTime call and then accessing the voiceover feature from Siri to enable access to the contact list, The Verge reports.

The similar exploit was discovered last year for iOS 12.1. Apple has already fixed the flaw in the beta version of iOS 13.1 which the company plans to release on September 30. (ANI)

