iOS 14, iPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Apple has rolled out a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to change the default email and browser applications in the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

According to The Verge, the company revealed the change during a WWDC keynote on Tuesday.

Apple did not elaborate on the detail of the change but a new section of the iOS 14 preview page comes with an option of 'set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message.'

The mobile company has confirmed to The Verge that the developers need to update the applications for the devices to support the new feature. (ANI)

