iOS 14.5 will now allow third-party default music service for Siri

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): The Apple fanatics will soon have a reason to rejoice as the new iOS 14.5 version is coming up with a lot of new features on the bucket list for the users.

According to The Verge, iOS 14.5 will be having features like unlocking an iPhone utilising Apple Watch, open an iPhone with a Face ID while wearing a face mask, and support for next-gen console controllers.

However, the users who have just installed the beta in their devices will have another incredible component that will allow them to choose a third-party default music service for listening to songs using Siri.



As per the publication, when a user will ask Siri to play a song on iOS 14.5, one might be incited to choose which application he/she needs to use to play it, including Spotify.

While there is still a confirmation statement pending from Apple, some users have started observing minor differences in the application's conduct. Reportedly, in light of the fact that this component is as yet in beta, there's consistently a possibility it may be changed or eliminated before iOS 14.5 comes out.

The ability to set a default music app follows Apple's welcome move to let users set their default mail or browser clients starting with iOS 14. You're able to set default mail or browser apps in settings, but still, having the option to set a default music player for Siri requests in this beta is a nice step forward. Here's hoping Apple lets users set more defaults in future updates. (ANI)

