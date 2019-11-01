Representative Image
iPhone 11 Pro users complain iOS 13.2 is killing background apps aggressively

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Users of iPhone 11 Pro and iPad Pro are reportedly complaining that the latest iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background apps.
According to Engadget, iOS 13.2 tends to reload apps every time you access them from the background even if you have spent just a minute outside of the app.
This aggressive RAM management system is essentially making it difficult for users to multitask. It is unclear if Apple will be releasing a patch for the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:19 IST

Hulu users can now download on Android devices

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Hulu has announced download support for Android devices and Fire TV tablets.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST

Huawei is working on iPad Pro competitor, leaks reveal

Shenzhen [China], Nov 1 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly working on a tablet device that looks like the Apple iPad Pro, according to the leaked renders.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:13 IST

Google adds web-based VR support in latest Chrome update

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): After killing its Daydream mobile-based VR project, Google is preparing its Chrome browser to make it VR-friendly.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Nintendo to soon release 'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer beta

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Nintendo has announced that it is bringing multiplayer mode to its 'Mario Kart Tour'.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Yamaha Music launches new Alexa-enabled soundbars in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Yamaha announced today two new soundbars, Yamaha YAS 109 and Yamaha YAS 209, in India that come with built-in Alexa support.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:56 IST

Apple Card will make it easier to buy that expensive iPhone

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): At its quarterly earnings call Apple announced a new update to its Apple Card that will make it easier for users to buy a new iPhone.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Instagram to shut down snoopy 'Like Patrol' app

California [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): An app called Like Patrol which takes Instagram's defunct 'Following' Tab to a creepier level is reportedly violating the Facebook-owned company's rules and is likely to be shut down soon.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Twitter is banning all political ads on platform

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it will ban all political ads on its platform globally.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Global smartphone shipments return to growth in Q3, 2019:...

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): People are finally buying smartphones, adding to the positive growth of the worldwide smartphone market, according to the latest data by research firm Strategy Analytics.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:10 IST

Indians are least active, second-most sleep-deprived, reveals...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indians are the least active and second-most sleep deprived according to a study conducted by fitness device maker Fitbit.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:09 IST

DJI launches smallest Mavic drone yet

Shenzhen [China], Oct 30 (ANI): DJI has announced the Mavic Mini, its smallest drone in the Mavic lineup, priced at USD 399.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:05 IST

Facebook Portal bug lets users display others' pictures without...

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): App analyst Jane Manchun Wong has uncovered a security loophole in Facebook Portal that allows users to add another user's photo album to their own Superframe, without permission.

