iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked, details inside

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Apple's iPhone 14 dummy is already making the rounds over the Internet, the series is expected to debut in September at the company's annual hardware event.

According to GSM Arena and 91 mobiles, the lineup might include four models, including the base iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and a new iPhone 14 Max version. There have been reports that Apple will finally make a design update on the Pro models. Due to this, a dummy unit of iPhone 14 Pro Max has just appeared online, courtesy to a viral tweet by Duan Rui.



Notably, dummy units are usually made by third-party case makers to have stock reserved ahead of the launch. One such dummy unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max found its way to the web and it shows the front and back panel design and what are the changes that have been made.



The pill-shaped cutout in the centre and the hole punch are clearly visible on the dummy units. The Face ID sensors and an improved front-camera sensor will be housed in these perforations. Like most iPhones, it appears to have uniform bezels. The camera module is visible on the rear, but intriguingly, it is noticeably larger than the previous model. This is consistent with a recent leak that showed the camera module for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be a little larger than the module for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A new 48MP main camera sensor, which is 57 per cent larger than the existing iPhone 13 Pro models, is rumoured to be coming with the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. A 12MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a LiDAR sensor might be combined with the primary sensor. The camera module also includes a microphone and an LED flash.

As for other specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion OLED display. The Pro models are rumoured to feature a titanium chassis and be powered by the latest A16 chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro is said to pack a 3,200 mAh battery, while the Pro Max will have a 4323 mAh cell.

According to 91 mobiles, iPhone 14 is likely to be more expensive than the iPhone 13 (review), possibly due to the missing mini variant and the ongoing inflation. The higher pricing may be justified for the 'Pro' models as Apple is expected to introduce wider spec differences between the standard iPhone models and the Pro models. So, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India may start at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could cost USD 1,199 (~Rs 1,39,900 in India) for the 128GB storage variant.

The Pro models, this time, are expected to come with major changes in terms of their design as well as specifications. (ANI)