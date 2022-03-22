iPhone 14 Pro might have thicker body, two screen cutouts

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): American tech giant Apple's upcoming high-end iPhone14 Pro might feature a thicker overall design and a more prominent camera bump.

Recently surfaced schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max obtained by GSM Arena, showed a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors and another hole for the front-facing camera.



The surfaced schematics also revealed Apple might keep the thickness of the forthcoming lineup to 7.85mm.

The punch-hole selfie design will be available only to the Pro series while the standard and the mini will be settling for a notch for yet another year.

The rest of the design traits seem to be unchanged compared to the current iPhone 13 generation, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

