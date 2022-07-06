iQOO 10 series debuts on July 19

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, iQOO teased the iQOO 10 series and indicated the smartphone will be released shortly. The iQOO 10 range will be unveiled on July 19 in China at 7:30 PM local time.

According to GSM Arena, the iQOO 10 Pro, which is already a part of the iQOO 10 series and is most likely to be joined by a vanilla model, has already been verified by iQOO.



The business uploaded a little video on Weibo that provides us with a look at one of the smartphones even though it hasn't yet released the specifications for any of these devices.

The smartphone's back panel has a dual design, with a leather-like finish on the bottom and a kevlar-like texture on the top surrounding the camera module. A text that said 'Fascination Meets Innovation' is also present.

As the event on July 19 draws nearer, iQOO will probably divulge more information regarding the iQOO 10 series. (ANI)

