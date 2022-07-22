iQOO 9T to be launched on August 2 in India

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): The iQOO 9T is expected to arrive in India on August 2.

According to GSM Arena, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device's entry-level 8GB RAM with 128GB storage trim will cost INR 49,990. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage costs INR 54,990.



The new iQOO 9T will continue the BMW Motorsport M-theme that was featured in the iQOO flagship models of the previous generation while sporting the Bavarian automaker's emblematic colours in its white hue. The phone will also be available in black.

A 6.78-inch 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto module with up to 40x digital zoom are the expected specifications.

The highlight of the battery section will be a 4,700mAh cell with 120W charging. (ANI)

