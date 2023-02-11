Is Apple planning to limit iPhone USB-C functionality? Find out

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Due to the new EU regulations coming into effect next year, Apple has no choice but to adopt the USB-C port for its iPhones finally. However, as it happens a lot of times with Apple, there's apparently a twist.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website, a new rumour suggests that the company is planning on using a custom integrated circuit (IC) interface for the port, which would allow it to authenticate the parts involved in the connection.



If this sounds familiar to you, it's because that's exactly what Apple's been doing with its Lightning port. That authentication process built into the Lightning interface is what pops up those 'This accessory is not supported' warnings if you use anything that isn't made by Apple and also isn't part of its 'Made for iPhone' licensing program, which is a lucrative side business.

Now obviously as this is a rumour, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. It's also worth noting that none of Apple's mobile devices that already use USB-C has something like this built-in.

Meanwhile, as per GSM Arena, in previous rumours regarding iPhone USB-C limitations, it's been said that only the Pro iPhones will get fast charging and data speeds, while the vanilla models will be using USB 2.0 speeds, which are identical to Lightning ones. (ANI)

