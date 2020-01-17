Lava Z71 with Google Assistant key launched

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Lava added a new smartphone to its portfolio, the Lava Z71, with features such as dual cameras, Android 9 Pie, and face-unlock.

Lava Z71 is equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant Key for voice-access to apps and features. It packs a 5.7-inch HD+ notch display, 13-megapixel+2-megapixel dual rear cameras, 5-megapixel selfie camera, the official release notes.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Other features include 3200mAh battery, dual-SIM with 4G and VoLTE support.

The Lava Z71 is priced at INR 6,299 and available on Flipkart. There's a special Jio cashback offer of INR 1200 and 50GB of 4G data.(ANI)

