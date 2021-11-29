Leak reveals Oppo foldable phone's screen, camera specs

Beijing [China], November 29 (ANI): Oppo is close to releasing its foldable phones and a new leak has confirmed some of the specifications.

As per GSM Arena, it will be adopting an in-folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Fold line with the outer screen being locked at 60Hz with a centred punch-hole for the selfie camera and slightly curved glass.

The main, internal screen will use the same punch-hole selfie camera design and run at 120Hz.



The punch-hole, however, will be placed in the upper-left corner. The fingerprint reader will be placed on the side.

According to GSM Arena, the leak also details some of the camera specs.

The front camera (the one placed on the outer screen) has a 32MP sensor while the back features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main unit. The camera bump will strongly resemble the one on the Reno6 series. (ANI)

