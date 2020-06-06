Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 for USD 299

Beijing [China], June 6 (ANI): Chinese technology company Lenovo has announced a new 11 inch Chromebook 3, which is now available for USD 229.

According to the Verge, the new model supersedes the existing 14-inch Chromebook 3, which was in turn a refresh of its Chromebook S340 priced at USD 249, but it's not currently available on Lenovo's store.

The new Chromebook 3's screen is smaller but has the latest features. The display is a bit brighter than existing 14-inch Chromebook 3 and the storage has been increased to 64 GB from 32 GB.

It also has two USB-C, a microSD card reader, two USB-A ports, and an audio jack. The 11 boasts a 720p camera and a 3-cell 42Wh battery, and with a 45W AC adapter.

The product is currently available on Lenovo's website. (ANI)

