Lenovo launches Smart Clock, Smart Display in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI): Lenovo announced its entry into the smart home market today in India with two Google Assistant-enabled devices: Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Display.

The Lenovo Smart Clock is a bedside clock that doubles up as a speaker for music or podcasts. The 4-inch IPS display also functions as a digital album. As the official release notes, the device works with most cameras which are Google Assistant-compatible.

Lenovo Smart Display, on the other hand, features a 10-inch display and is a home and entertainment controller, akin to the Google Nest Hub. Users can access news, music, directions, and recipes, or control smart home appliances using voice. The Smart Clock starts from Rs 5,999 while the Smart Display starts at Rs 14,999. The devices will be available in stores starting early September 2019. (ANI)

