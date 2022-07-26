Lenovo Y70 to be launched with 50MP primary camera on August 13

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Lenovo to launch the Lenovo Y70, a more conventional flagship phone. Legion Y90 launched in early 2022 with a top-notch chipset and gaming features.

According to GSM Arena, the phone, which will be released on August 13, will have a 50MP main camera in addition to a number of other exciting features.

TENAA had listed the Lenovo Y70 last month, also known as Halo. When we compare the render and the photographs from the Chinese regulators, it appears to be the same phone: a 6.67" AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution.



The main shooter has OIS, so that's a plus. The trio of cameras will also include a 13 MP ultrawide module.

Additionally, it will be able to record films in 8K, a feature that is only available on devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipsets (the Y70 is most likely to come with 8+ Gen 1), as reported by GSM Arena.

Additional specifications include a 4,880 mAh battery, up to 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, and 205-gramme weight. (ANI)

