Representative image
Representative image

LG teases dual-display smartphone

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:10 IST

Berlin [Germany], Aug 6 (ANI): Ahead of the IFA trade show, LG has sent out invites throwing a subtle hint to the company's plan of introducing a dual-screen smartphone.
The company has released a video which hints at an outwards-folding, gaming-oriented smartphone with a secondary, smaller screen on the outside, Mashable reports.
This purported smartphone will be unlike the current foldable-screen smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. It is expected that the second-screen treatment could be given to the clip-on accessory on the V50 ThinQ. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:29 IST

Prototype app can accurately measure blood pressure from selfies

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Did you know your selfie could give an insight into your health? Scientists at the University of Toronto have published a proof-of-concept that a smartphone app could measure blood pressure by analysing a selfie video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:24 IST

World's thinnest '2D' gold measures just two atoms

Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:22 IST

New York City to get its first self-driving passenger shuttle...

New York [USA], August 6 (ANI): Starting tomorrow, people in New York City will have access to first self-driving shuttle system by Optimus Ride.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:20 IST

Google improves image search for easy comparison

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Google has announced a few changes to the way users search images through its platform and how the results are displayed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Apple Card invites roll out to some early users

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Apple has started rolling out the invites for its Apple Card, marking the iPhone maker's expansion into the finance world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:13 IST

Coolpad plans to launch its first 5G-ready smartphones in India

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Coolpad announced its plans of releasing its first 5G-ready smartphones in the Indian market.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:57 IST

Google Fit now tracks sleep, supports dark mode

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The Google Fit app has been added with new features that ensure better health tracking and management.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Apple to add both in-display Touch ID, Face ID in 2021 iPhone: Report

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new report, in which he has predicted that the iPhones releasing in 2021 would include both the Face ID and Touch ID biometrics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Huawei's HongMeng OS to go on sale in Q4: Report

Shenzhen [China], Aug 5 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly planning to bring its HongMeng OS as early as Q4 this year, at a price suiting the price-conscious market of China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:27 IST

Japanese researchers develop robotic tail for humans

Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI): Having a tail may not serve a purpose to an average human, however, Japanese researchers believe it could help them balance the rest of the body.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with improved battery, audio output launched

California [USA], August 5 (ANI): Fossil launched its Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch today with enhanced features including a battery life that lasts for days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:45 IST

Computers more accurate than humans at detecting fraudulent...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have discovered computers are more accurate than humans at detecting digitally manipulated ID photos, which merge the images of two people.

Read More
iocl