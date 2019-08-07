LG teases dual-display smartphone

Berlin [Germany], Aug 6 (ANI): Ahead of the IFA trade show, LG has sent out invites throwing a subtle hint to the company's plan of introducing a dual-screen smartphone.

The company has released a video which hints at an outwards-folding, gaming-oriented smartphone with a secondary, smaller screen on the outside, Mashable reports.

This purported smartphone will be unlike the current foldable-screen smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. It is expected that the second-screen treatment could be given to the clip-on accessory on the V50 ThinQ. (ANI)

