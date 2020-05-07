LG unveils new velvet smartphone with raindrop camera

Washington D.C. [USA], May 7 (ANI): Days after revealing the specifications of its Velvet smartphone, LG on Thursday officially launched the new mobile in South Korea.

According to The Verge, the flagship phone comes with a 'raindrop' triple-camera setup, a symmetrical curved-glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G, and a headphone jack.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a central notch, a triple, 48/8/5-megapixel rear camera, and a 4,300mAh battery that supports wireless and fast charging.

Further details of the global launch of the Velvet phone is expected by the end of this month. (ANI)

