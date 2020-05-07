Washington D.C. [USA], May 7 (ANI): Days after revealing the specifications of its Velvet smartphone, LG on Thursday officially launched the new mobile in South Korea.
According to The Verge, the flagship phone comes with a 'raindrop' triple-camera setup, a symmetrical curved-glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G, and a headphone jack.
The smartphone has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a central notch, a triple, 48/8/5-megapixel rear camera, and a 4,300mAh battery that supports wireless and fast charging.
Further details of the global launch of the Velvet phone is expected by the end of this month. (ANI)
LG unveils new velvet smartphone with raindrop camera
ANI | Updated: May 07, 2020 15:02 IST
