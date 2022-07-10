LG V50 ThinQ 5G gets Android 12 update

Seoul [South Korea], July 10 (ANI): LG's mobile division may be dead but it's still alive and well, it vowed to update some of its last handsets to Android 12 this year, and it's slowly making good on that promise.

According to GSM Arena, following the Velvet and the V60 ThinQ, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is now receiving the Android 12 upgrade. This update was expected to be released by the end of June, however, it appears to have been significantly delayed.

At this point, Android 13 may be just around the corner, but it's still admirable to see a corporation that left the mobile game remember its former fans.



The V50 ThinQ 5G was introduced in April 2019, and Verizon US variants are now receiving the Android 12 update. The other US versions of the phone are presumably next in line to get the freebies.

The changelog is brief, but you can expect to see all of the great new features that Google included in Android 12 last years, such as privacy indicators for the microphone and camera, controls for location sharing, and more.

However, don't expect any UI changes integrating them would have been too difficult, so the programme will continue to look the same as it did before the update, as reported by GSM Arena.

Also, there will be no more Android upgrades for the V50 ThinQ; this is the end of the line. (ANI)

