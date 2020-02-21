LG V60 ThinQ leaks ahead of official release

Seoul [South Korea], Feb 21 (ANI): Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 is officially cancelled but details on upcoming smartphones have already started leaking out with the LG V60 ThinQ being the first.

A render published by Android Headlines shows off the LG V60 ThinQ's narrow-bezel display with a waterdrop notch, Android Headlines reports. It also appears to sport a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Previous leaks indicated that the V60 ThinQ will pack a large 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and support 5G. LG was originally going to announce the V60 ThinQ on February 24, but now it is expected to announce it sometime in March. (ANI)

