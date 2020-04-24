Washington DC [USA], April 24 (ANI): LG's latest flagship phone, the Velvet, will be revealed in full on May 7th.
The company has posted a teaser video clip on its Korean YouTube channel and the clip evokes raindrops and a catwalk which is a common reference to the phone's camera layout, the Verge reported.
LG had already announced the Velvet and the phone will have a "raindrop" triple-camera setup, a symmetrical curved-glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G, and a headphone jack.
However, the price of the phone is still unknown and no release date outside of South Korea has been revealed. (ANI)
LG's new Velvert smartphone to be revealed on May 7
ANI | Updated: Apr 24, 2020
