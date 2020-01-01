LG's patent hints at wraparound flexible phone case that is actually a display

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 31 (ANI): LG is reportedly building a new type of smartphone case, featuring a large flexible display that wraps around the phone and gives it a foldable appearance.

The patent, spotted by LetsGoDigital, describes the case as an updated version of LG's Dual Screen accessory. As Android Central notes, one can also place the phone outside the display case area for an even bigger screen experience.

In folded form, the case appears like the Huawei Mate X and in unfolded form, it is larger than a standard foldable. Given that it is just a patent, it may not transform into a commercial product. (ANI)

