Man pleads guilty to stalking ex-girlfriend with car tracking app

Sydney [Australia], November 8 (ANI): A 38-year-old Australian man has reportedly pleaded guilty to stalking his former girlfriend using a car tracking app.

The man who helped the victim buy a Land Rover when they were dating, had access to her vehicle identification number (VIN) which he used to set up the built-in movement-tracking app, Mashable reports.

Pleading in the Magistrates Court in Hobart, Tasmania, the man also revealed he purchased a monthly spyware subscription to track the victim's phone's location and downloaded maps of her workplace where she parked her vehicle. (ANI)

