Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 27 (ANI): The much-anticipated Mario Kart Tour is finally being launched for mobile in the coming month, the company has officially announced.
The Twitter account for the game posted the pre-registration link for Mario Kart Tour which will be available on September 25.
The game is inspired by real-life locations and features the iconic Mario character. It is available for pre-register on both iOS and Android. (ANI)
Mario Kart Tour is launching for iOS, Android on September 25
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:03 IST
