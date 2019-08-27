Mario Kart Tour is launching for iOS, Android on September 25

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 27 (ANI): The much-anticipated Mario Kart Tour is finally being launched for mobile in the coming month, the company has officially announced.

The Twitter account for the game posted the pre-registration link for Mario Kart Tour which will be available on September 25.

The game is inspired by real-life locations and features the iconic Mario character. It is available for pre-register on both iOS and Android. (ANI)

