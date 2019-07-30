MediaTek releases Helio G90 series for advanced smartphone gaming

Hschinu [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): MediaTek has released a new line of chipsets, Helio G90 and G90T, which are designed to enhance the gaming experience on smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio G90 and G90T are the first in G90-Series chipsets and come paired with HyperEngine gaming technology, the official website notes. The G90 series chipsets support 64-megapixel and 48-megapixel super-sized cameras, along with accurate AI facial detection.

The chipsets features the latest Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 CPUs in an octa-core combination paired with Arm Mali-G76 GPU for speeds up to 800MHz. The series reduces lag with a large L3 cache and speeds of up to 2.05GHz. (ANI)

