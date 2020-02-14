Meet Hobbi, Facebook's experimental Pinterest-like app

California [USA], Feb 14 (ANI): Facebook has quietly launched a new app called Hobbi that is aimed at helping you organise your creative projects.

Similar to Pinterest, Hobbi lets you save photos of the projects you are working on, such as DIY, arts & crafts, baking, or home decor. You can also save your visual collections, create highlight videos, and share your progress, according to the app's description on the App Store.

Hobbi is currently available only in select markets. It has been developed by Facebook's NPE team that builds experimental products. (ANI)

