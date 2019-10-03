Meet Uber Works, an app to find shift work

Chicago [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Uber has launched a new app called Uber Works to help people find shift work in Chicago. Uber Works connects workers with businesses that need to fill available shifts during peak demands.

As the official blog notes, the app shows opportunities for positions as diverse as a prep cook, warehouse worker, a commercial cleaner or event staff.

Users of the app can get detailed information about their interest of shifts, details on gross pay, location, skills, and more. The app also allows for time logging and helps ensure timely payments to workers. (ANI)

