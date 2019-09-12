'Memories' is Google Photos' new stories-style feature

California [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Google Photos app has been updated with a new feature that brings up your favourite photos in the popular social media-style stories format.

Called Memories, the feature shows photos from your past which are presented privately, Engadget reports.

To sort the best photos for this format, Google uses machine learning. It also allows you to hide specific time periods or people which you don't want to revisit. (ANI)

