Micromax IN Note 2 launching on January 25

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Micromax brand that made a comeback to India with its IN Note 1 in 2020, is all set to roll out the successor of the flagship-- Micromax IN Note 2 on January 25.

GSM Arena has confirmed that the Micromax IN Note 2 will be introduced on January 25 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

The company has not detailed the IN Note 2's specs sheet yet, but the teasers that it posted on social media and the promo page suggests what to expect from the IN Note 2.



The IN Note 2 will be powered by the Helio G95 SoC and feature a 6.43" AMOLED display with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera, as per GSM Arena.

The smartphone's rear panel, having a "Dazzling Glass finish," will sport a camera island reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21's. It houses four cameras headlined by a 48MP unit.

The IN Note 2's battery size hasn't been confirmed yet, but the smartphone will ship with a 30W charger, which will fill its cell from flat to 50 per cent in 25 minutes.

The rest of the Micromax IN Note 2's confirmed features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, GSM Arena confirmed. (ANI)

