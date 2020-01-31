Microsoft to block adware downloads in Edge browser

Washington, D.C.. [USA], January 31 (ANI): To prevent unwanted apps from being downloaded inadvertently, Microsoft is reportedly looking at blocking them in its Edge browser.

Called crapware or adware, these apps may not contain malware but hamper the user experience in the form of toolbars containing annoying ads, alerts, or crypto miners.

The new Microsoft Edge feature is capable of blocking downloads of these potentially unwanted codes, The Verge reports.

The new feature has started appearing in beta builds of Microsoft Edge. The feature is not enabled by default and can be managed from the browser's privacy and services settings. (ANI)

